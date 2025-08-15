An internal Meta document detailing policies on chatbot behavior has permitted the company’s artificial intelligence creations to "engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” generate false medical information and help users argue that Black people are "dumber than white people.”

The Meta document discusses the standards that guide its generative AI assistant, Meta AI, and chatbots available on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, the company’s social media platforms.

Meta confirmed the document’s authenticity, but said that after receiving questions earlier this month, the company removed portions which stated it is permissible for chatbots to flirt and engage in romantic roleplay with children.