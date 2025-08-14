The Indian government is pushing for more involvement by Japan in India's national high-speed railway project, according to informed sources.

India expects Japan to submit bids for routes other than the one under construction in western India that is set to utilize the Shinkansen bullet train technology, the sources said Wednesday.

With hopes high on the Indian side, arrangements are under way to hold a summit between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi around Aug. 29, when the latter is due to visit Japan.