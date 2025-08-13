Tokyo stocks rose to a record high for a second consecutive day as inflation figures released overnight suggested that interest rates could soon fall in the United States and on positive tariff-related news.

After hitting 42,999.71 intraday on Tuesday , the Nikkei 225 stock index breached the 43,000 level for the first time ever on Wednesday and continued higher from the open with some conviction. The benchmark ended the day up 1.30%, at 43,274.67.

"If the market continues in this fashion, it does appear that 45,000 is the next target that you're going to be facing,” said Takeo Kamai, head of execution services at CLSA Japan.