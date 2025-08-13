Japan will begin an anti-dumping probe into some Chinese and South Korean steel goods, the latest effort by the nation to protect local producers against a wave of imports of the alloy.

The investigation, which is expected to be complete within a year, will probe flows of hot-dipped galvanized coil, sheet and strip, the trade and finance ministries said in a statement on Wednesday. The decision follows an application in April by four firms, including Nippon Steel and Kobe Steel.

Steel exports from China, the world’s largest producer, have surged this year as a downturn in its property market hurt domestic demand. That’s weighed on prices and put pressure on producers around the world, while tariffs imposed by the U.S. government have also complicated the business environment.

The two ministries will provide opportunities for parties, including South Korean and Chinese suppliers, to present evidence before deciding on whether or not to impose a duty.

Last month, Japan started an anti-dumping duty investigation into Chinese and Taiwanese nickel-added cold-rolled stainless-steel coil, sheet and strip.