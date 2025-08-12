U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he might allow Nvidia to sell a scaled-down version of its next-generation advanced graphics processing unit chip in China, despite deep-seated fears in Washington that Beijing could harness U.S. artificial intelligence capabilities to supercharge its military.

The move could open the door to China securing more advanced computing power from the U.S. even as the two countries battled for technology supremacy, critics said.

"Jensen (Huang, Nvidia CEO) also has the new chip, the Blackwell. A somewhat enhanced-in-a-negative-way Blackwell. In other words, take 30% to 50% off of it," Trump told reporters in an apparent reference to slashing the chip's computing power.