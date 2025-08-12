U.S. President Donald Trump extended a tariff truce with China by another 90 days on Monday, a White House official said, staving off triple-digit duties on Chinese goods as U.S. retailers prepared for the critical end-of-year holiday season.

Trump signed an executive order delaying the start of higher tariffs until mid-November shortly after giving reporters a noncommittal answer when asked at a news conference if he planned to keep the lower tariff rates in place.

On Sunday, Trump demanded China quadruple its purchases of U.S. soybeans, but it remained unclear whether Beijing had agreed. The tariff truce between Beijing and Washington had been due to expire on Tuesday at 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT).