Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit an all-time high soon after the market opened on Tuesday morning, briefly reaching the ¥42,600 territory on the first trading day after a three-day weekend.

It broke the previous record of ¥42,426 set in July 2024.

Stocks rallied after Japan and the United States partially addressed their dispute on how to execute a trade deal reached on July 22, with the U.S. agreeing to revise its executive order so that Japan's “reciprocal” tariff is calculated in a way that results in a lower effective rate.