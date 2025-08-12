Former International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld has advised Japan to strengthen its cooperation with Asian and European countries, given disruptions to the global economic and financial order caused by U.S. policies.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Obstfeld expressed concern that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has taken policy measures, including high tariffs and tax laws, that expand the federal debt and unpredictability, thereby undermining confidence in the dollar.

He also said such actions are driving trade partners to deepen integration with countries other than the United States.