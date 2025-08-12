In fiscal 2025, one out of 2.9 applicants passed employment examinations to enter Japan's career-track for national public servants — marking the lowest level of competition, known as the competition ratio, on record — the National Personnel Authority said Tuesday.

A total of 8,815 people passed the exam, up 1,258 from the previous year when one in 3.2 applicants passed.

An NPA official attributed the dip in competition to "the number of successful applicants rising in line with an increase in the number of planned hires by each ministry and agency."

The number of applicants who passed under a new entry track established in fiscal 2025 to examine judgment and thinking ability came to 1,763, making up around 20% of all successful applicants.

Women made up a record high of 47.1% of all successful applicants, up from 43.0% in the previous year.