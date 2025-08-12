Two workers died and 10 were wounded Monday after several blasts occurred at a U.S. Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said.

"Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on social media platform X, naming a plant some 25 kilometers outside the city of Pittsburgh.

"Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant," he added.

U.S. Steel and Allegheny County Police reported two people were found dead, with the second fatality requiring "an extensive search and rescue effort" to locate the body.

One injured victim who had previously been reported missing was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said, adding that "nine [other] people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for a variety of injuries."

U.S. Steel said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. on Monday and that emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

"During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected," David Burritt, CEO of the company, said in a statement.

Some U.S. media outlets had reported that people were trapped under the rubble of the explosion.

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show firefighters battling the blaze in front of a gutted industrial building, under a thick plume of white smoke.

The Clairton Coke Works is the largest coking plant in the United States — a facility where coal is processed to produce coke, a key fuel in the steelmaking process.