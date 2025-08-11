Palantir’s meteoric rise is pushing the company’s valuation further into record territory, forcing bullish investors to bank on increasingly robust future growth to justify its current level.

Shares of the defense maker closed at another all-time high Friday, bringing gains since its 2021 debut to near 2,500%. The stock is up almost 150% this year, a rally underpinned by the company’s growing use of artificial intelligence, business ties to the U.S. government and most recently, a stellar earnings report.

That surge has made Palantir eye-wateringly expensive compared to its peers: trading at 245 times forward earnings, it is the most richly-valued company in the S&P 500 Index. By comparison, chipmaker, another big gainer, trades at just 35 times forward earnings.