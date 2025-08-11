Nvidia and AMD agreed to pay 15% of their revenues from chip sales to China to the US government as part of a deal with the Trump administration to secure export licenses, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

The paper cited a US official as saying that Nvidia would share 15% of the revenue from sales of its H20 chip in China and AMD will deliver the same share from MI308 revenues.

It followed an earlier report from the paper that the Commerce Department started issuing H20 licenses on Friday, two days after Nvidia Chief Executive Cfficer Jensen Huang met President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration had frozen the sale of some advanced chips to China earlier this year as trade tensions spiked between the world’s two largest economies.

Nvidia told the Financial Times that it follows US export rules, while AMD didn’t respond to the paper’s request for comment.

Separately, Intel Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan is expected to visit the White House on Monday after Trump called for his dismissal last week over his ties to Chinese businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.