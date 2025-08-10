Major general contractor Taisei said Friday that it will acquire marine civil engineering company Toyo Construction for about ¥160 billion (about $1.1 billion).

Taisei is aiming to buy all Toyo Construction shares partly through a tender offer. Toyo Construction expressed support for the tender offer, which will run from Tuesday to Sept. 24. Each share will be purchased at ¥1,750 in the tender offer.

Both companies are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section. The stock of Toyo Construction closed at ¥1,644 on Friday.