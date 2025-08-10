The United States is working to finalize an announcement that would end the stacking of universal tariffs on Japanese goods, a senior Trump administration official said Friday.

The plans, detailed on the condition of anonymity, would resolve prolonged confusion over how U.S. President Donald Trump intended to impose levies on a key trading partner after striking a deal, and match public comments made by Ryosei Akazawa, Tokyo’s top trade negotiator, after a meeting on Thursday with his counterparts in Washington.

The announcement, which could take the form of a joint statement from the two countries, would clarify that Japan — like the European Union — would see its 15% reciprocal tariff rate incorporate existing most-favored nation duties.