Japanese shares surged on Friday after positive earnings reports and expectations the U.S. would remove overlapping tariffs on the country's goods, while shares were down in other Asian markets after a late retreat on Wall Street during the previous session.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% with Hong Kong's market leading declines, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses after nearing a one-week high.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks soared, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average up 2% and the Topix index hitting a fresh record, trading above 3,000 for the first time.