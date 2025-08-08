Household consumption spending in Japan in June rose 1.3% from a year earlier in inflation-adjusted real terms, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The average spending by households with two or more members was ¥295,419. The June rise was driven by a 30.1% jump in spending to buy automobiles and motorcycles, and higher electricity bills.

Auto and motorcycle purchase costs rebounded after falling last year due to halts to shipments by some manufacturers following testing scandals.

Electricity spending rose 6.2% as high temperatures in mid-May spurred the use of air conditioners. Housing-related expenses climbed 11.6% on strong demand for repair and maintenance, whose expenses show large swings.

By contrast, food spending fell 2.1%, the first decline in three months, led by a drop in grain consumption. Spending on rice dropped 12.1% as more of the government-stockpiled rice released at lower prices under no-bid contracts became available to consumers. Bread purchase costs slid 6.1%.

Shoppers tend to choose lower-priced products or buy goods in smaller quantities.

Ice cream and sherbet spending rose on warmer weather, but expenses to eat out dropped 0.4% as people went out less. Spending on meat declined 2.7% because of higher prices.