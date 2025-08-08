A Bank of Japan board member hinted that the BOJ may be moving toward another rate hike by the end of the year depending on the impact from U.S. tariffs, according to a summary of opinions from the bank’s policy meeting last week.

It will take at least two to three months to assess the tariff effects, but if the U.S. economy manages to withstand the impact of its own tariff policies more than expected, it would also limit the damage to the Japanese economy, the board member said.

"In that case, it may be possible for the bank to exit from its current wait-and-see stance, perhaps as early as the end of this year,” the member said, according to a record of the July 30-31 meeting released Friday. The summary doesn’t identify who said what.