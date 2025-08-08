All Nippon Airways (ANA) said Thursday that, together with a U.S. startup, it hopes to have electric "air taxis" whizzing over Japan from as early as 2027.

ANA and California-based Joby Aviation said they will establish a joint venture with a view to deploy more than 100 of the five-seater aircraft.

Flying taxis will "revolutionize our air mobility," Koji Shibata, president and CEO of ANA, said in a statement Tuesday.