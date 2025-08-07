South Korea's top trade envoy Yeo Han-koo said Thursday that Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips.

Yeo said on radio that among various countries, South Korea will face the most favorable U.S. tariff rates on chips under the trade deal between Washington and Seoul.

He did not elaborate.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States will impose a tariff of about 100% on semiconductors imported from countries not producing in the U.S. or planning to do so. But it would not apply to companies that had made a commitment to manufacture in the U.S. or were in the process of doing so.

Trump's comments were not a formal announcement and much remains unclear.

Samsung has invested in two chip fabrication plants in Austin and Taylor in the state of Texas, while SK Hynix has announced plans to build an advanced chip-packaging plant and research and development facility for artificial intelligence products in Indiana.

"While both Samsung and SK Hynix have made U.S. investments, there are doubts about whether SK Hynix's packaging plant alone would fully qualify for tariff exemptions," said Baik Gil-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities.

"Samsung, on the other hand, appears to be benefiting not only from that but also from news that it has joined Apple’s supply chain."

Apple said Wednesday that Samsung Electronics will supply chips from its production plant in Texas for Apple products including iPhones.

Shares in Samsung Electronics climbed 2.6% while shares in SK Hynix were trading up 0.6% in line with the broader market.

Both companies declined to comment on Trump's remarks.