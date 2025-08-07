Airbnb issued a better-than-expected outlook for the third quarter as it saw encouraging summer travel demand, but warned that growth rates may not keep up later this year due to tough year-ago comparisons.

For the three months ending Sept. 30, the short-term rental company said growth on the basis of nights and seats booked — a closely watched metric — is expected to be "relatively stable” from the 7.4% achieved in the second quarter, Airbnb said in a shareholder letter on Wednesday. That’s close to the 7% increase that Wall Street was projecting.

Third-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.02 billion to $4.1 billion, the mid-point of which also exceeds the average analyst estimate.