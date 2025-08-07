A 15% “reciprocal” tariff is now in effect on most Japanese goods entering the United States, following a shaky 11th-hour compromise reached two weeks ago to avoid the worst-case scenario.

The new rate kicks in as the two countries remain at loggerheads over Japan's $550 billion investment pledge made as a part of the trade deal, when and if auto tariffs will be lowered, and even the terms and conditions of the reciprocal tariff.

Some analysts wonder if the agreement could collapse altogether.