Toyota Motor has lowered its annual guidance as it warned of a ¥1.4 trillion ($9.5 billion) hit to operating income from U.S. tariffs that have rattled the global automotive industry.

The world’s biggest carmaker now sees ¥3.2 trillion in operating income for the fiscal year ending in March 2026, it said Thursday. That’s down from its initial forecast of ¥3.8 trillion, and also missed analyst expectations.

Toyota’s shares fell as much as 2.4% in Tokyo, before paring losses to 1.9%.