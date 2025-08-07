Sony Group raised its earnings forecast on Thursday after a strong showing from its entertainment divisions that outweighed the threat of new U.S. tariffs on chips.

The Tokyo company now expects its operating profit for the year ending March to total ¥1.33 trillion ($9 billion), versus an average of analyst estimates of ¥1.39 trillion.

In May, in the midst of uncertainty around Washington’s new import tax regime, Sony had warned its profit would take a ¥100 billion hit and set its forecast at ¥1.28 trillion. It said it now sees a tariff impact of around ¥70 billion on its operating income.