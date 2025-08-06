Taiwan prosecutors have arrested six people suspected of stealing trade secrets from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), opening an investigation into a potential breach of national security involving a global tech industry linchpin.

The chipmaker to Nvidia reported a number of former and current staff to authorities on suspicion they illegally obtained core technology. A total of six people were arrested, with two posting bail and one released afterward, said Taiwan High Prosecutors Office spokesman John Nieh.

Prosecutors searched the homes of some staff between July 25 and July 28, the agency said in a statement. It’s now trying to find out if data had been leaked to other parties.