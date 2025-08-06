The two-minute video isn’t subtle. Wielding a medieval halberd, the president of the conservative Swiss People’s Party lays out the choice Switzerland faces: a simpler life that the country’s founders spelled out in a one-page declaration more than 700 years ago or a 2,000 page treaty with the European Union.

It’s a choice between "freedom and serfdom,” Marcel Dettling says before tossing the treaty documents onto a bonfire.

The trouble for Dettling and Switzerland’s other EU naysayers is that the alternative vision of a nimble nation trading freely with the rest of the world isn’t looking so good anymore. On the day the video was released — Aug. 1, Switzerland’s national day — the White House delivered a bombshell by announcing the country would face tariffs of 39% on all exports to the U.S., among the highest anywhere in the world.