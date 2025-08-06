Honda raised its annual profit forecast even as its quarterly figure took a hit from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on cars and car parts imported to the United States.

The carmaker now sees ¥700 billion ($4.7 billion) in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2026, it said Wednesday. That compares with the prior guidance for ¥500 billion and analysts’ average estimate of ¥896 billion.

Profit was ¥244 billion for the three-month period between April and June, falling short of analysts’ prediction for ¥310 billion, after a ¥125 billion negative impact from tariffs. Sales fell 1% to ¥5.3 trillion in the quarter.