As South Korea and the United States prepare for a summit of their leaders, topics left unresolved by a recent trade deal provide scope for more disputes between the key allies and trade partners, six former negotiators and experts said.

U.S. President Donald Trump may use the summit with counterpart Lee Jae Myung to seek more concessions on defense costs and corporate investments, left out of the deal, while non-tariff barriers and currency could prove thorny issues, experts said.

No official summit date has been disclosed, though Trump last week gave a time frame of two weeks.