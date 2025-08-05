The Gates Foundation will spend $2.5 billion over the next five years on projects related to women’s health, just as the U.S. government pulls back on science research and international development.

Bill Gates, chair of the foundation and co-founder of Microsoft Corp., also said in an interview that he recently spoke with President Donald Trump about the foundation’s years-long work with the National Institutes of Health on a gene-based cure for HIV.

Trump was curious about the project, but Gates told him that the current level of backing was unknown.