A government panel has recommended a record hike of ¥63, or 6%, for the average minimum hourly wage in the country for fiscal 2025, up from the previous year's proposal of a ¥50 increase.

The recommendation made Monday by the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, would raise the average minimum wage to ¥1,118 per hour, with hourly pay likely exceeding ¥1,000 in all 47 prefectures. The recommended hike reflects the rising prices of rice and other goods.

Based on the proposal, the prefectures' individual councils will make their own decisions, and the new wages will apply from early October.