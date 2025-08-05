Suzuki Motor has suspended domestic shipments of its five-door Jimny Nomade, the latest addition to its flagship Jimny series of four-wheel-drive compact sport utility vehicles, it was learned Tuesday.

The company had already stopped accepting new orders shortly after its launch due to overwhelming demand, but has not disclosed the reasons behind the latest shipment halt or when deliveries will resume.



Produced in India and imported to Japan, the Nomade was initially targeted for domestic sales of 1,200 units per month. However, within just four days of its launch on Jan. 30, the automaker received approximately 50,000 orders for the model.



In response to the unexpected surge in demand, Suzuki had planned to increase production starting in July with the goal of resuming orders. The company has yet to say how the shipment suspension will affect these plans.