A newly acquired Bain Capital company in Japan that makes airplane seats, toilets and galleys is betting its U.S.-based manufacturing hub will give it an advantage under President Donald Trump’s tariff regime.

Armed with private equity cash, Jamco’s new management is rebooting its aircraft seat business, chasing market share from rivals RTX’s Collins Aerospace and France’s Safran, Executive Chair Kate Schaefer said in an interview.

Supply chain issues that have seen wait times for cabin fittings blow out to as long as three years — forcing the likes of Delta Air Lines and American Airlines to ground newly delivered jets as they await seats — also present an opportunity to fill, Schaefer said.