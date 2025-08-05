The chief executive of Japan’s largest bank wants the Bank of Japan to raise its policy rate as early as the next meeting, given the outlook for higher inflation in the country.

"Our official company view sees March next year as a possible timing of the rate hike. But personally, I think September or October is quite possible,” Hironori Kamezawa, CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said in an interview.

A rate hike in either month is "desirable” due to strong inflation, he said. That marks a rare public comment from a Japanese bank chieftain on the central bank’s policy path.