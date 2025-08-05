Italy's competition authority (AGCM) imposed a €1 million ($1.16 million) fine on China-founded online fast fashion retailer Shein on Monday for misleading customers about the environmental impact of its products.

It is Shein's second financial sanction by a European competition authority in little more than a month, after France fined the company €40 million on July 3 over fake discounts and misleading environmental claims.

The Italian fine was imposed on Infinite Styles Services Co. Limited, a Dublin-based company that operates Shein's website in Europe, following an investigation by AGCM launched last September.