Italy's competition authority (AGCM) imposed a €1 million ($1.16 million) fine on China-founded online fast fashion retailer Shein on Monday for misleading customers about the environmental impact of its products.
It is Shein's second financial sanction by a European competition authority in little more than a month, after France fined the company €40 million on July 3 over fake discounts and misleading environmental claims.
The Italian fine was imposed on Infinite Styles Services Co. Limited, a Dublin-based company that operates Shein's website in Europe, following an investigation by AGCM launched last September.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.