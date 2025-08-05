Bridgestone said Tuesday it will sell Mexico Carbon Manufacturing to Cabot of the United States for about $70 million as part of the Japanese tire-maker's efforts to restructure its carbon black business.

The deal is expected to close within three to six months, pending regulatory approval in Mexico. The impact of the sale on Bridgestone's financial forecast for this year is minimal, the company said.

In July, Bridgestone announced the sale of its carbon black operations in Thailand to Japan's Tokai Carbon.

Asahi Carbon, based in the city of Niigata, will be Bridgestone's only carbon black arm. It will continue to develop and make the material for premium and racing tires.