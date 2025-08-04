Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and other food items grew 15.5% from a year earlier to ¥809.7 billion ($5.48 billion) between January and June, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

Exports to the United States, which announced "reciprocal" tariffs in April, hit a record first-half high of ¥141.0 billion, up 22.0%. The surge was driven by robust demand for scallops, green tea and yellowtail.

The U.S. was the largest destination for such exports from Japan, accounting for 18.6% of the total exports.

According to a survey by the ministry, some businesses still refrained from exporting due to concerns over uncertainty regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Exports to Taiwan and South Korea also hit record highs. The ministry attributed this to increased recognition of Japanese cuisine thanks to a rise in visitors to Japan, as well as an increase in Japanese restaurants.

Meanwhile, exports were the highest on record for 19 items including beef, green tea and yellowtail.

Scallop exports saw the sharpest increase, jumping ¥10.9 billion to around ¥35.0 billion. Exports of the shellfish to the U.S., Vietnam and Thailand grew.

Green tea exports followed with ¥26.3 billion, up ¥10.4 billion. Shipments of matcha green tea powder, used for lattes and desserts, to the U.S., European and Southeast Asian markets were higher.

The ministry has set an export target of ¥2 trillion for 2025. To achieve this, exports must increase over 47% in the July-December second half.

The ministry plans to accelerate efforts to fully resume exports of fishery products to China.