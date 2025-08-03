Japan's kosen technical colleges and a human resources company have teamed up to help student entrepreneurs trying to revitalize local economies.

The National Institute of Technology, which oversees the 51 national kosen across Japan, signed a partnership agreement with BizReach last month. The alliance is aimed at introducing kosen students planning to launch businesses in their local areas to people with extensive business experience.

The NIT aims to facilitate the establishment of startups by kosen students so that all national kosen will have at least one such business within five years.