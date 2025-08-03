U.S. voters are increasingly souring on President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, according to a raft of new polling, but that disapproval still isn’t translating into a political windfall for Democrats.

Just 37% of voters approve of Trump’s approach to the economy as of July, according to Gallup polling, down from 42% in February 2025. While Republicans still strongly back the president, the bulk of the drop comes from falling support among independents — less than a third of whom now think he’s doing a good job.

This new polling from Gallup, plus similar findings from the Wall Street Journal, CBS News and others, highlights the potential warning signs for both political parties heading into the 2026 midterms.