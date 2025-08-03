Fujifilm Holdings raised U.S. prices for the majority of its digital cameras and lenses on Friday, in some cases by hundreds of dollars, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to reverberate across the consumer tech industry.

Many of the company’s camera bodies, which are popular with creators and professionals on account of their film simulations and unique color rendering, are now $200 more expensive than they were on Thursday evening. For instance, Fujifilm’s premier consumer camera, the X-T5, sold for $1,699 early last week but now costs $1,899, a 12% bump.

The Japanese firm did not respond to an emailed request for comment.