Nintendo will raise the price of its original Switch console in the U.S. beginning Sunday, the company said Friday in a statement posted to its website. Nintendo attributed the changes to "market conditions.”

The Switch OLED and Lite models will also see price changes, along with other products, including some Switch 2 accessories. Pricing for the new Switch 2 is unchanged.

The Switch 2 has been a huge hit. Nintendo sold over 6 million units during the console’s first seven weeks at retail, the company revealed with its earnings this week.

Still, the company has been wrestling with the impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs. Nintendo increased the cost of Switch 2 accessories ahead of its launch in early June. That was the company’s immediate response after the U.S. began levying tariffs on trade partners including Japan, where Nintendo is headquartered, along with Vietnam and China, which handles the bulk of manufacturing for the video game company.

Other Nintendo products impacted by the price changes include the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo. The company didn’t specify what the new prices will be. The original Switch was priced at $299 and the Switch 2 at $449.