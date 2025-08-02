Shock, dismay and angst swept across India as businesses, policymakers and citizens digested U.S. President Donald Trump’s sharp remarks and a surprise 25% tariff rate earlier this week.

While Indian government officials weighed a response and business groups tallied the cost of the trade barrier, the domestic social media flared up with users protesting Trump’s comments and criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking up.

It started with Trump saying that India’s trade barriers were the "most strenuous and obnoxious,” in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. He added the U.S. may also impose a penalty for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian weapons and energy. Less than a day later, he ripped into India again for aligning with Russia, calling them "dead economies” in another post.