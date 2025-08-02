New automobile sales in Japan in July fell 3.6% from a year before to 390,516 units, marking the first fall in seven months, industry data have shown.
The drop included declines of over 10% for Nissan and Honda.
Of the total, sales of passenger and freight vehicles declined 4.2% to 252,196 units, and minivehicle sales dropped 2.6% to 138,320 units, according to the data released Friday by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.
Nissan's sales fell 18.9%, reflecting delays in releasing new models. Honda posted a 12.3% drop, while Toyota and Subaru also saw their sales fall.
On the other hand, Mitsubishi Motors and Mazda continued to post strong sales figures.
