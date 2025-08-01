Boris Rehlinger may not turn heads on the streets of Paris, but his voice is instantly recognizable to millions of French filmgoers.

As the French voice of Ben Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix, and even Puss in Boots, Rehlinger is a star behind the scenes — and now he is fighting to keep his craft alive in the age of AI.

"I feel threatened even though my voice hasn't been replaced by AI yet," said the actor, who is part of a French initiative, TouchePasMaVF, to protect human-created dubbing from artificial intelligence.