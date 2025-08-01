U.S. President Donald Trump slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs ahead of a Friday trade deal deadline, including a 35% duty on many goods from Canada, 50% for Brazil, 25% for India, 20% for Taiwan and 39% for Switzerland.

Trump released an executive order listing higher import duty rates of 10% to 41% starting in seven days for 69 trading partners as the 12:01 a.m. deadline approached. Some of them had reached tariff-reducing deals and some had no opportunity to negotiate with his administration.

The order said that goods from all other countries not listed in an annex would be subject to a 10% U.S. tariff rate.