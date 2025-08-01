The United States will impose a 15% “reciprocal” tariff on most Japanese goods effective Aug. 7, taking the first step in executing an agreement reached last week after months of tense negotiations.

The new rate, which was outlined in an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, is up from the current 10% but lower than the 25% the United States threatened to impose.

Thursday's order listed new reciprocal tariff rates for over 60 countries and territories, with Syria getting hit with the highest rate — 41% — and a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, having the rate set at 10%, the lowest on the list. About half of the jurisdictions listed received a 15% rate.