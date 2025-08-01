Tokyo Electron has slashed its full-year earnings outlook below estimates due to weak investment appetite by some advanced logic manufacturers and a lull in chip gear spending in China.

The Japanese chip equipment supplier, which competes most directly with Applied Materials, said it now sees slower-than-expected recovery in demand from producers of logic chips. It warned that it may not be able to hit a midterm revenue goal of ¥3 trillion ($20 billion) in the next fiscal year and that the timing of reaching that target may "shift slightly.”

"We expected investment to pick up in January-March next year, but that doesn’t seem to be likely,” said Hiroshi Kawamoto of Tokyo Electron’s finance division. Some customers canceled investment plans altogether.