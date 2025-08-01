Nintendo sold more than 6 million units of its Switch 2 console over its first seven weeks on sale, but kept its full-year forecast unchanged.

The Kyoto-based company said on Friday that it still expects to sell 15 million units of its next-generation hardware by March, maintaining what’s widely seen as a conservative view. The company said that new U.S. tariffs did not have a significant impact on its forecast.

The record-setting pace of early sales of the Switch 2 more than doubled Nintendo’s revenue in the June quarter. Operating profit in the period was ¥56.9 billion ($378 million), beating the average of analyst estimates. Nintendo sold 8.67 million copies of games for the Switch 2, with marquee launch title Mario Kart World drawing more than 5 million sales through the end of June.