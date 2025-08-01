Japanese startup SkyDrive performed its first demonstration flight of a flying car for visitors at the World Exposition in the city of Osaka on Thursday.

The Toyota, Aichi Prefecture-based company had originally scheduled the flight for the opening day of the Expo in April, but canceled it due to bad weather.

It will hold demonstration flights on a daily basis until Aug. 24.

During Thursday's demonstration, the flying car completed an approximately three-minute unmanned flight, ascending about 4 meters and then moving forward some 50 meters.

"I am glad that we were able to confirm that it flies safely and that visitors were also able to see it," SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said.

In addition to SkyDrive, Marubeni, a major Japanese trader, has also conducted demonstration flights of a flying car at the Expo.