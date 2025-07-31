The financial industry is looking to tighten oversight of trading in government bond futures, after Nomura Holdings joined a list of brokerages fined for manipulating the instruments.

The Japan Securities Dealers Association and Japan Exchange Group are discussing ways to prevent a banned trade known as spoofing, their officials said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. They are considering revising a guideline for reviewing trading in Japanese government bond futures and other derivatives, as well as offering more thorough training for financial firms, the officials added.

Japan is stepping up efforts to stamp out impropriety in its financial markets after concluding last year that Nomura broke the law in 2021. Spoofing involves placing fake orders to give market participants a false impression about supply and demand to make profitable trades. The practice isn’t unique to Japan, and regulators in other markets have also been trying to curb it.