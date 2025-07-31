U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that imports from India will face 25% tariffs, while also announcing an unspecified "penalty" over New Delhi's purchases of Russian weapons and energy.

The measures will kick in on Friday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding to a bevy of other tariff hikes — some up to 50% — set to take effect the same day.

In a separate post, Trump said the Aug. 1 deadline "stands strong, and will not be extended."