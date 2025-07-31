A total of 195 major Japanese food and beverage makers will raise the prices of 1,010 items in August, research firm Teikoku Databank said in a survey report on Thursday.

The monthly total of food products and beverages with higher prices will rise 1.5-fold from a year earlier, marking eight consecutive months of increase.

The price increases in August will be especially noticeable for dairy products, including milk and yogurt.

Major dairy producer Megmilk Snow Brand will raise the suggested retail prices of 59 products, including its flagship Oishii Gyunyu packaged milk, by between 2.7% and 7.4%.

Morinaga Milk Industry will raise the prices of 53 items, including packaged milk and products from its Bifidus Yogurt series.

In cumulative total, 19,416 food and beverage items have seen price hikes so far this year.

"It is believed that the annual number of items subject to price increases will certainly exceed 20,000 this year for the first time in two years," said a Teikoku Databank official involved in the survey.

More than 3,000 food products and beverages are expected to see higher prices in October, the first markups of this scale in six months since April.